Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets on sale in Buffalo at KeyBank Center

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto glides into KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, for a magical series of performances January 22–25, 2026. Families can experience beloved stories from two of Disney’s most celebrated films in one enchanting show featuring world-class skating and unforgettable music.

Tickets for all Buffalo performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the KeyBank Center box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden service fees.

Audiences will sing along with Anna and Elsa from Frozen and join Mirabel and the family Madrigal from Encanto as they take to the ice in dazzling costumes and vibrant sets. This family-friendly production celebrates courage, love, and the power of self-discovery — themes that have made both films international sensations.

With multiple showtimes to choose from, Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto offers a perfect winter outing for families across Western New York. Secure seats early for an experience that will delight kids and parents alike.

Buffalo performance dates and tickets

