Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets on sale in Fort Wayne

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto | Image taken from Disney on Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto glides into the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, March 7–8, 2026. This family-favorite show combines the wonder of Disney’s “Frozen” and “Encanto” into one spectacular ice-skating performance that will delight fans of all ages.

Tickets for all Fort Wayne performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase seats at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum box office or online through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees. With multiple showtimes across two days, families can choose between morning, afternoon, or evening performances that best fit their schedule.

“Frozen & Encanto” brings beloved stories and songs to life, featuring Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Mirabel, and the magical Madrigal family. The production highlights Disney’s signature storytelling through breathtaking skating choreography, elaborate costumes, and vibrant special effects. Each scene invites the audience to sing along to timeless hits from “Let It Go” to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Returning to Fort Wayne as part of Disney On Ice’s nationwide tour, this engagement offers an opportunity to experience both Disney classics and new favorites in a show designed for the whole family. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this magical celebration on ice.

Find tickets for Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.