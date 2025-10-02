Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets on sale in Rockford at BMO Center

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto | Image taken from Disney on Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto comes to BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois, for a magical multi-day run from Jan. 29–Feb. 1, 2026. Families can experience the worlds of Arendelle and the Madrigal family brought to life on the ice, complete with dazzling choreography, costumes, and Disney’s most beloved songs.

Tickets for all Rockford performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the BMO Center box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Whether choosing premium seats or family-friendly options, ScoreBig makes it easy to secure your spot for this special engagement.

From Elsa’s icy magic to Mirabel’s vibrant adventure, Frozen & Encanto celebrates two of Disney’s most popular animated stories. This production promises unforgettable memories for kids and parents alike.

Rockford performance links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.