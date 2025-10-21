Disney On Ice: Jump In! tickets on sale in Montreal at Centre Bell

Disney On Ice: Jump In! glides into Montreal’s Centre Bell for a series of family-friendly performances March 5–8, 2026. The beloved ice spectacular combines Disney magic with world-class skating and dynamic choreography, featuring favorite characters and music in an energetic celebration that delights audiences of all ages.

Tickets for all Montreal performances are on sale now. Families can purchase through the Centre Bell box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden service charges.

From Mickey and Minnie to new favorites, the cast of Disney On Ice brings beloved Disney stories to life on the ice with colorful costumes, upbeat numbers, and captivating visual effects. Centre Bell’s spacious arena ensures clear views from every seat, offering kids and parents an unforgettable way to experience live entertainment in downtown Montreal.

Plan your visit early to choose the perfect performance time. With multiple matinee and evening shows, Disney On Ice: Jump In! promises to be one of the most joyful family events of the season.

Montreal performance dates and tickets

