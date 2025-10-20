Disney On Ice: Jump In! tickets on sale in Pensacola

Disney On Ice: Jump In! (Image via Disney's official website)

Disney On Ice: Jump In! lands at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola for a family-friendly run, May 8–10, 2026. The brand-new production highlights spirited skating and upbeat storytelling, inviting audiences to “jump in” with beloved Disney characters across a series of vibrant, fast-moving numbers.

Tickets for all Pensacola performances are on sale now. Purchase at the Pensacola Bay Center box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. With multiple showtimes throughout the weekend—including convenient matinees—families can pick the time that works best.

“Jump In!” blends athletic skating, colorful costumes and catchy music for an energetic arena experience designed to keep kids and parents smiling. Expect plenty of interactive moments and showstopping ensemble scenes that make this a standout entry in the Disney On Ice lineup.

Make your spring weekend plans and secure seats early to enjoy this touring spectacle on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Full schedule and ticket links are below.

Find tickets for Disney On Ice: Jump In! at Pensacola Bay Center

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Disney On Ice: Jump In! tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.