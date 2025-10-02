Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets on sale in Fresno at Selland Arena

Disney On Ice: Let's Dance! | Image taken from Disney On Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! takes over Selland Arena in Fresno, California, with performances scheduled from Jan. 29–Feb. 1, 2026. The production brings classic Disney characters together for a family-friendly celebration filled with music, skating, and colorful pageantry.

Tickets are available now. The Selland Arena box office is one option, but fans can also choose ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major events nationwide with no hidden service charges. ScoreBig offers both premium and affordable seats, ensuring families can find the right fit for their visit.

Let’s Dance! encourages audiences of all ages to join in the fun, combining beloved Disney stories with energetic performances on the ice. With both matinee and evening shows, Fresno-area families have multiple opportunities to enjoy the spectacle.

