Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets on sale in Jacksonville at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! brings its dazzling ice spectacular to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, for multiple performances from March 27–29, 2026. Families can experience their favorite Disney characters in an energetic showcase of skating, music, and storytelling that delights audiences of all ages.

The “Let’s Dance!” production invites guests to sing and move along with Mickey, Minnie, and friends as they celebrate the joy of dance through classic Disney moments. From princesses to Pixar favorites, every number is choreographed with color and creativity.

Upcoming Jacksonville Performances:

