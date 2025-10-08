Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets on sale in Phoenix at Mortgage Matchup Center

Disney On Ice: Let's Dance! | Image taken from Disney On Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! brings its colorful cast of characters and captivating performances to the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona, for a limited run from January 15–18, 2026. Families can look forward to a dazzling production that celebrates beloved Disney stories and music on ice.

Tickets for all Phoenix performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Mortgage Matchup Center box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! combines breathtaking skating with audience interaction, vibrant costumes, and show-stopping moments featuring fan-favorite Disney characters. Audiences young and old will be enchanted by the high-energy choreography and magical storytelling that make this a must-see event for winter entertainment.

The Mortgage Matchup Center, located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, provides the perfect backdrop for this family-friendly experience, offering multiple showtimes to fit any schedule. Don’t miss your chance to make memories with Mickey, Minnie, and friends in this exciting new show.

Upcoming Phoenix Performances

