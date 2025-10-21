Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets on sale in Reno

Disney On Ice: Let's Dance! | Image taken from Disney On Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! glides into the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada, for multiple shows Feb. 5–7, 2026. Families can join beloved characters for a high-energy celebration on skates, set to favorite Disney songs and dazzling choreography.

Tickets for all Reno performances are on sale now. Purchase at the Reno Events Center box office or online at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

The production invites audiences of all ages to sing along while world-class skaters bring animated stories to life. With comfortable seating and easy access to dining and parking around the venue, the Reno Events Center is a convenient destination for a winter family outing.

Make a weekend of it and share the magic—secure seats early for the best selection.

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets at Reno Events Center Feb. 5 (7 p.m.) • Feb. 6 (7 p.m.) • Feb. 7 (11 a.m.) • Feb. 7 (3 p.m.) • Feb. 7 (7 p.m.)

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 5% off Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets at ScoreBig using code TICKETNEWS5.