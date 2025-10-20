Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets on sale in San Diego

Disney On Ice: Let's Dance! | Image taken from Disney On Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! is skating into Pechanga Arena in San Diego for a multi-show run, Jan. 22–25, 2026. Families across Southern California can catch the high-energy production at the historic arena, with several performances scheduled across the four-day stretch.

Tickets for the San Diego dates are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Pechanga Arena box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees, making it easy to find seats that fit your budget.

“Let’s Dance!” brings beloved Disney stories to life on the ice with colorful costumes, lively choreography, and memorable music. From dazzling ensemble numbers to character moments tailor-made for younger fans, the show blends spectacle and nostalgia into a family night out. Pechanga Arena’s sightlines and amenities make it a comfortable venue for groups and first-time attendees alike, with multiple showtimes that accommodate weekend and matinee plans.

If you’re planning a winter outing in San Diego, this run offers several options to pick the perfect performance. Secure your seats early for the best selection and make “Let’s Dance!” a highlight of your family’s calendar.

Find tickets for Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! at Pechanga Arena

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.