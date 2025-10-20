Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Detroit

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party brings its interactive, high-energy adventure to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for a multi-show run, Feb. 12–15, 2026. Families can join Mickey, Minnie and friends as they follow clues through favorite Disney worlds, all brought to life with dazzling skating, acrobatics and colorful production design.

Tickets for the Detroit performances are on sale now. Fans may purchase at the Little Caesars Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. With weeknight and weekend options, plus matinees for younger fans, it’s easy to find a performance that fits your schedule.

“Mickey’s Search Party” features scenes inspired by hits like “Coco,” “Frozen,” “Moana” and more, with interactive moments that bring the audience into the story. Expect upbeat choreography, aerial stunts and memorable music that keeps the arena buzzing from start to finish. Whether it’s your first Disney On Ice show or a return visit, this Detroit engagement promises a fun outing for the whole family.

Plan ahead for the best seat selection and make a winter weekend of it downtown. See the full list of dates below and lock in your tickets.

Find tickets for Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party at Little Caesars Arena

