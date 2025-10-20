Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures tickets on sale in Fargo

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures rolls into the Fargodome in Fargo for a multi-date engagement, March 12–15, 2026. The North Dakota run brings a crowd-pleasing mix of Disney favorites and dynamic skating to one of the region’s premier arenas.

Tickets are on sale now. Buy at the Fargodome box office or at ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets to major events with no hidden service fees—an easy way to compare seats and pricing for the showtime that fits your schedule.

“Road Trip Adventures” invites audiences to journey through classic and contemporary Disney worlds, featuring interactive moments, upbeat choreography, and production design that pops from every corner of the venue. With both weekday evening and weekend matinee options, the Fargo dates are designed for families seeking a fun outing before spring arrives.

Plan your visit early to secure the best sections for your group. Whether it’s a first Disney On Ice experience or a return visit, the Fargodome dates offer multiple chances to catch the tour.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.