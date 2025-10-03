‘Dog Day Afternoon’ Sets Broadway Dates at August Wilson Theatre

Stephen Adly Guirgis’ play “Dog Day Afternoon” is officially set for Broadway, with performances scheduled at the August Wilson Theatre. Previews will begin on March 10, 2026, ahead of an opening night on March 30, and the limited engagement will continue through June 28.

The production will be helmed by Rupert Goold. Leading the cast is previously confirmed Jon Bernthal, who will take on the role of Sonny Amato and Ebon Moss-Bachrach who will portray Sal DeSilva.

The play draws on the infamous 1972 Brooklyn bank robbery that spiraled into a hostage crisis, a real-life event that became the basis of the 1975 Academy Award-winning film of the same name.

“Dog Day Afternoon” will be produced by Warner Bros. Theater Ventures alongside Mark Kaufman, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and Patrick Catullo. While Warner Bros. released the 1975 film version written by Frank Pierson, which itself was based on P.F. Kluge’s “Life” magazine article “The Boys in the Bank,” the forthcoming play is not positioned as a direct adaptation of Pierson’s screenplay. Instead, Guirgis’ dramatization will bring a new theatrical lens to the story, emphasizing the psychological and social dimensions of the failed heist and its impact.

Additional casting and creative team members will be revealed at a later date.

A pre-sale begins October 16 at 10 a.m. ET for those who register through DogDayAfternoonBroadway.com. General ticket sales will follow on October 17 at 10 a.m. ET.