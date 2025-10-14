Dr. Fresch tickets on sale for Chicago show at The Salt Shed

Dr. Fresch will electrify The Salt Shed Indoors in Chicago on January 23, 2026. The DJ and producer, known for his fusion of house, bass, and hip-hop beats, continues to attract fans nationwide with his bold and infectious sound.

Tickets for the Chicago show are on sale now through the venue and at ScoreBig, where fans can find tickets to top concerts with no hidden service fees. Expect a night of pulsating energy, dazzling lights, and a packed dance floor as Dr. Fresch brings his signature style to one of the Windy City’s premier live spaces.

With performances across major festivals and clubs, Dr. Fresch’s sets deliver high-energy vibes and crowd-pleasing drops. Chicago EDM fans won’t want to miss this one-night-only experience.

