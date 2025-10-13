Dr. Zhivegas tickets on sale in St. Louis at The Sovereign

Dr. Zhivegas will light up St. Louis on New Year’s Eve with a special performance at The Sovereign on December 31, 2025. The high-energy pop and rock band is known for their electrifying live shows that get every crowd dancing into the night.

Tickets for the Dec. 31 celebration are on sale now through The Sovereign’s box office and online via ScoreBig, where all tickets come with no hidden fees. TicketNews readers can enjoy a 5% discount using code TICKETNEWS5 at checkout.

Dr. Zhivegas has long been a St. Louis favorite, recognized for their blend of retro flair and modern party anthems. Their New Year’s Eve concert promises to be an unforgettable way to ring in 2026 with music, energy, and celebration.

