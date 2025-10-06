Drama tickets on sale in Portland at Roseland Theater

Drama brings their blend of R&B, electronic, and dance grooves to Portland’s Roseland Theater on March 4, 2026. The Chicago-based duo, known for their soulful vocals and smooth production, promise a night of music that’s both intimate and exhilarating.

Tickets for Drama's Portland show are on sale now.

Comprised of vocalist Via Rosa and producer Na’el Shehade, Drama has built a strong following through emotionally resonant tracks and captivating stage presence. Their performances blend vulnerability and rhythm, creating a space for connection and celebration.

The Roseland Theater’s rich history and dynamic sound system make it the perfect backdrop for Drama’s genre-defying sound.

Drama tickets at Roseland Theater on March 4, 2026

