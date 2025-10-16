Dropkick Murphys at The Salt Shed Indoors, Chicago: tickets on sale

Dropkick Murphys return to Chicago with a show at The Salt Shed Indoors on March 3, 2026, at 7 p.m. The North Branch venue’s industrial character and crisp production create an ideal backdrop for the band’s Celtic punk anthems and big crowd sing-alongs.

Tickets are on sale now. Pick them up at The Salt Shed box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Known for rousing choruses and high-tempo sets, the Murphys turn every stop into a community celebration. Expect bagpipes, stomp-along rhythms and a sea of voices joining the refrains. The Salt Shed’s flexible floor and clear sightlines make it easy to find a spot that fits your show style, whether you’re down front or taking in the full stage from mid-floor.

Plan your travel and merch stops ahead—spring dates in Chicago are popular, and doors can get busy as showtime approaches. Locking in seats early is the best way to ensure you’re in place when the first chords hit.

