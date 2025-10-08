Dropkick Murphys tickets on sale in Boston at MGM Music Hall and House of Blues

Dropkick Murphys are coming home to Boston for a series of shows celebrating their Celtic-punk legacy. The band will perform March 13–15 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park and cap the run March 17 with a special St. Patrick’s Day performance at Citizens House of Blues – Boston.

Tickets for all Boston shows are on sale now. Fans can purchase through each venue’s box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts with no hidden service fees.

Known for their raucous live energy and anthems like “Shipping Up to Boston,” Dropkick Murphys have built a devoted following that spans generations. These hometown concerts promise the trademark mix of punk grit, bagpipes, and sing-along choruses that make every March in Boston a celebration of Irish spirit.

The MGM Music Hall dates offer arena-style production, while the House of Blues show delivers an intimate, fan-favorite St. Patrick’s Day blowout. Longtime supporters and new fans alike will find this multi-night stand a highlight of the 2026 concert season.

Upcoming Boston Performances

