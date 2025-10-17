Dropkick Murphys tickets on sale in Denver at The Mission Ballroom

Dropkick Murphys bring their raucous Celtic punk energy to The Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, on March 1, 2026. Fans can expect a high-octane performance packed with anthems like “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” and “The State of Massachusetts.”

Tickets for the March 1 show are on sale now. Purchase at The Mission Ballroom box office or through ScoreBig, where fans can secure seats to major live events with no hidden ticket fees.

Known for their rowdy live shows and loyal fan base, Dropkick Murphys’ concerts are legendary for blending punk power with traditional Irish spirit. Their stop in Denver promises a night of singalongs, bagpipes, and Boston-bred grit that will keep fans on their feet.

Don’t miss the chance to see Dropkick Murphys bring their signature sound to one of Denver’s premier music venues.

