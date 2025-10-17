Dry Cleaning tickets on sale in Nashville at The Basement East

Dry Cleaning bring their distinct post-punk sound to The Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 5, 2026. The British band’s sharp spoken-word lyrics and dynamic instrumentation have earned them international acclaim.

Tickets for the February 5 show are on sale now. Fans can buy through The Basement East box office or via ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees.

Dry Cleaning’s critically acclaimed albums and captivating live performances have made them one of the most talked-about acts in indie rock. Their Nashville stop offers fans a rare chance to see the group up close in an intimate setting.

Don’t miss this opportunity to catch Dry Cleaning live in Music City.

Shop for Dry Cleaning tickets at The Basement East on February 5, 2026

