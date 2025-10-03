DUSK Music Festival Returns to Tucson With G-Eazy, Deorro, Loud Luxury

DUSK Music Festival is set to bring an eclectic mix of sounds and sights back to downtown Tucson this fall, announcing its ninth edition with a lineup that spans hip-hop, EDM, indie, and more. The two-day event will take over Jácome Plaza on November 15-16, 2025.

Headliners include electro-house DJ Deorro, rapper G-Eazy, electronic producer INZO, rising pop-electronic trio Levity, and Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury. Organizers also revealed a special guest slot for Acraze, the genre-blending house artist best known for “Do It To It.”

Presented by Rio Nuevo in partnership with independent promoter Relentless Beats, DUSK has grown into one of Southern Arizona’s most prominent music festivals, known for pairing diverse lineups with Tucson’s food, arts, and local business communities.

The 2025 bill stretches well beyond the headliners, featuring artists such as Lupe Fiasco, Whipped Cream, Drama, Alleycvt, Hayla, Jessica Baio, Evangelia, and Vundabar. More than 20 acts will perform across two stages, with local talent still to be added through the festival’s annual Battle of the Bands and DJ competition in October.

Beyond music, DUSK is recognized for its playful aesthetic, from its giant mirrorball duck to inflatable tube men dotting the grounds. Attendees will also find Tucson FEASTS, a showcase of local chefs and food trucks, a curated Vendor Village of small businesses, and large-scale art installations created by the Tucson arts community. Interactive activations include classic arcade games presented by Cobra Arcade Bar and backyard-style games throughout the venue.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $150 for general admission. VIP passes begin at $307 and include perks such as lounge seating, premium viewing areas, and complimentary massages, while the Platinum Experience starts at $535 and adds all-inclusive food and beverage offerings along with an elevated viewing deck. Payment plans are available for a limited time.

DUSK is open to all ages. More information and tickets are available at DUSKmusicfestival.com.