Dusty Slay at The Plaza Live, Orlando: tickets on sale

Dusty Slay brings his laid-back delivery and sharp observational comedy to The Plaza Live in Orlando on March 21, 2026, at 7 p.m. The theater’s intimate layout and strong acoustics keep the focus on timing and punchlines—key ingredients for a standout comedy night.

Tickets are on sale now. Buy at The Plaza Live box office or choose ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Slay’s stories about everyday life and Southern upbringing have earned him a devoted following and frequent late-night appearances. In Orlando, expect a mix of new material and fan favorites, delivered with the relaxed cadence that has become his signature. The venue’s sightlines make even back-of-house seats feel connected to the stage.

Parking and entry lines can pick up on weekend evenings, so plan to arrive early. A prompt arrival also gives you time to find your seats and settle in before the opener begins.

Shop for Dusty Slay tickets at The Plaza Live on March 21, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Dusty Slay tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.