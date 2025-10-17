Dusty Slay tickets on sale in Dallas at Majestic Theatre

Dusty Slay at the Grand Ole Opry in 2022 | Photo credit: Sarah Elizabeth Kohrt via Wikimedia Commons

Dusty Slay brings his laid-back southern storytelling to the Majestic Theatre in Dallas, Texas, on May 1, 2026. His relatable humor and sharp delivery have made him a fan favorite on Netflix and late-night TV.

Tickets for the May 1 show are on sale now. Buy at the Majestic Theatre box office or through ScoreBig to enjoy tickets with no hidden fees.

Slay’s down-home comedy style and everyman charm make for a refreshing night of laughter. Dallas comedy fans will not want to miss this special performance from one of the genre’s fastest-rising stars.

