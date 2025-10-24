Electric Callboy tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Electric Callboy brings its high-energy electronic/rock show to Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on April 19, 2026, at 7 p.m. Fans can expect an adrenaline-charged night packed with singalong hooks, thunderous beats, and a festival-ready light show in one of downtown Phoenix’s premier venues.

Tickets for the April 19 performance are on sale now. Buy directly from the Arizona Financial Theatre box office, or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—what you see is what you pay at checkout.

Rising from cult-favorite status to a global touring act, Electric Callboy has built a reputation for turning every stop into a full-throttle party. The Phoenix date offers local fans a chance to catch the group’s genre-blending sound—equal parts electronic pulse and metalcore swagger—up close. From viral favorites to new material, the set list is designed to get the entire room moving.

Located in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre provides clear sightlines and crisp production that suit the band’s hyperactive visuals and crowd engagement. Whether you’ve followed the group for years or are discovering them live for the first time, this is a can’t-miss spring concert for Valley music fans.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Electric Callboy tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.