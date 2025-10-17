Eli Young Band tickets on sale in Nashville at Brown County Music Center

Eli Young Band teams up with LANCO for a night of modern country hits at Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana, on February 19, 2026. Fans can expect an energetic evening of harmonies and heartfelt lyrics from two of country’s most engaging live acts.

Tickets for the February 19 show are on sale now. Purchase through the Brown County Music Center box office or online at ScoreBig, where fans can find tickets to top events with no hidden fees.

With chart-topping songs like “Crazy Girl” and “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” Eli Young Band continues to deliver a timeless mix of rock and country storytelling. Joining them, LANCO brings crowd favorites such as “Greatest Love Story” to round out a night full of singalong moments.

Country fans in Indiana won’t want to miss this special co-headlining show in the heart of Nashville.

