Eric Church tickets on sale in Charlotte at Spectrum Center

Eric Church will join forces with Ashley McBryde for a special performance at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 4, 2026. Known for his outlaw country sound and arena-filling shows, Church remains one of the genre’s biggest stars, while McBryde adds her own acclaimed songwriting and powerful vocals to the bill.

Church has delivered multiple chart-topping hits such as “Springsteen,” “Drink in My Hand,” and “Record Year,” while McBryde has earned accolades including a CMA award for New Artist of the Year. Together, they promise an unforgettable night of music for country fans in Charlotte.

With strong demand expected, fans are encouraged to secure tickets early for this high-profile country event.

