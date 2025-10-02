Eric Church tickets on sale in Sioux Falls at Denny Sanford Premier Center

Eric Church brings his chart-topping country catalog to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Feb. 6, 2026, joined by special guest Ella Langley. Known for marathon sets and a devoted fanbase, Church’s live show pairs sing-along anthems with intimate moments that spotlight his signature songwriting.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the venue box office or via ScoreBig, where you’ll find a broad selection with no hidden fees. From floor spots to value seats in the upper levels, ScoreBig helps country fans lock in the experience they want at a price that fits.

With hits like “Springsteen,” “Drink in My Hand,” and “Record Year,” Church continues to be one of modern country’s most reliable headliners. The Denny Sanford Premier Center’s arena setting is built for big-volume shows, making Sioux Falls a perfect stop for a high-energy winter concert night.

Shop for Eric Church tickets at Denny Sanford Premier Center on Feb. 6, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Eric Church & Ella Langley tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.