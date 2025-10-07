Ethel Cain tickets on sale in Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Ethel Cain brings her cinematic, alt-pop storytelling to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on April 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. The acclaimed singer-songwriter has earned a passionate following for atmospheric performances that blend haunting vocals with richly textured arrangements.

Tickets for the Las Vegas show are on sale now. Purchase at the venue box office or secure seats via ScoreBig, where tickets to major events are available with no hidden fees.

Fans can expect an immersive set that highlights Cain’s emotionally resonant songwriting and dynamic stagecraft. The Theater’s modern production and comfortable sightlines make it a strong setting for a performance that moves from delicate ballads to soaring crescendos.

For concertgoers seeking a distinctive night on the Strip, this one-night stop offers a rare opportunity to experience one of indie music’s most intriguing voices in an intimate environment.

