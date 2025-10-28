Foo Fighters in Chicago: tickets on sale at Soldier Field

Foo Fighters lead a massive outdoor bill at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 8, 2026, joined by Queens of the Stone Age and Mannequin Pussy. The lakefront stadium setting, summer date, and heavyweight lineup promise a loud, high-octane rock night in one of America’s great music cities.

Expect a set designed for stadium scale—anthemic choruses, guitar fireworks, and the kind of crowd participation that makes Soldier Field thrum. With Queens of the Stone Age adding desert-rock punch and Mannequin Pussy opening with kinetic energy, the lineup stacks quality from start to finish.

Make a day of it: gather your group, plan transit or parking early, and get ready for sunset riffs on the skyline. Chicago in August is built for outdoor music—this is the night to be there.

