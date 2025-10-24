Foo Fighters tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field

Foo Fighters lead a massive summer bill with Queens of the Stone Age and Mannequin Pussy at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Aug. 13, 2026, with gates at 5:30 p.m. It’s a heavy-hitting lineup built for stadium scale—big choruses, riff-forward rock, and an all-night singalong in South Philly.

Tickets for Aug. 13 are on sale now. Purchase at the Lincoln Financial Field box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees so your total stays clear and upfront.

Expect a career-spanning Foo Fighters set stacked with fan favorites and fresh cuts, delivered with the band’s trademark drive and humor. Queens of the Stone Age bring muscular grooves and desert swagger, while hometown heroes Mannequin Pussy kick the night off with a jolt. With massive production and sightlines designed for 50,000-plus, every seat has a view of the action.

Plan your night with transit or parking, grab a cheesesteak nearby, and get ready for a stadium show that plays like a summertime victory lap.

