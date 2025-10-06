Foreigner tickets on sale in Idaho Falls at Hero Arena

Foreigner brings timeless rock anthems to Idaho Falls with a concert at Hero Arena at Mountain America Center on March 25, 2026. The multi-platinum band known for classics like “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Cold as Ice” continues to thrill audiences with soaring vocals and polished musicianship.

Tickets are on sale now via the venue and at ScoreBig, where rock fans can buy with confidence — no hidden service fees attached.

Foreigner’s live shows blend decades of radio staples with renewed energy, proving that their catalog stands the test of time. The Idaho Falls stop gives local fans a chance to sing along to some of rock’s most recognizable choruses in a modern, high-tech arena setting.

From powerhouse ballads to upbeat crowd favorites, this concert delivers a celebration of classic rock that appeals across generations.

Shop for Foreigner tickets at Hero Arena on March 25, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Foreigner tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.