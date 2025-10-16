Frankie Quinones at Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco: tickets on sale

Frankie Quinones brings a night of stand-up to the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on March 14, 2026, at 7 p.m. The historic venue’s intimate acoustics and classic setting make it a favorite for comedy fans across the Bay Area.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Palace of Fine Arts box office or grab them through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Quinones is known for character-driven bits and quick turns of voice and persona that keep crowds engaged from start to finish. The Palace’s sightlines ensure strong views throughout the house, making it an excellent room for stand-up where timing and crowd energy matter most.

Plan ahead for weekend traffic and consider public transit or rideshare options near the Marina District. Bay Area comedy shows often surge in demand as the date approaches, so securing tickets early will help you snag the seats you want.

