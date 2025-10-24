Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Met

Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! brings colorful characters, catchy music, and interactive fun to The Met Presented by Highmark in Philadelphia on Jan. 29, 2026, at 6 p.m. Families can expect a cheerful, fast-paced stage show that invites kids to sing, dance, and play along with favorite moments from the series.

From lively dance numbers to bright visuals, the production is designed with younger audiences in mind—clear sightlines, friendly pacing, and plenty of chances to participate. The Met’s spacious auditorium gives families room to settle in while keeping the action close enough for little fans to feel part of the adventure.

Make it a memorable winter outing in North Broad: arrive early, find your seats, and be ready for a joyous evening that keeps kids smiling all the way home.

