George Strait tickets on sale in Clemson at Frank Howard Field

George Strait headlines a major country event at Frank Howard Field at Clemson Memorial Stadium on May 2, 2026. The “King of Country” will be joined by Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores for an unforgettable night of classic hits and contemporary country favorites.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase them at the Clemson Stadium box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts and sports events with no hidden fees. With a lineup that bridges generations of country music, this Clemson show promises one of the year’s top live experiences in the Southeast.

Straight is known for timeless anthems like “Amarillo by Morning,” “Check Yes or No,” and “Carrying Your Love with Me.” Johnson brings his powerful Texas sound, while Flores adds an emerging voice to the bill. Together, they’ll fill Memorial Stadium with the kind of energy that only a country crowd can bring.

From tailgates to singalongs, Clemson will transform into country central for one night only. Secure your tickets early to be part of this record-setting event.

