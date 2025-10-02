Ghost tickets on sale in Montreal at Centre Bell

Ghost brings its theatrical hard-rock spectacle to Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec on Jan. 30, 2026. Between elaborate production, big hooks, and arena-sized singalongs, the Grammy-winning band turns every stop into a full-scale event for fans of heavy music.

Tickets for the Montreal date are on sale now. Score seats at the Centre Bell box office or choose ScoreBig for a wide selection with no hidden ticket fees. From lower-bowl views to balcony values, ScoreBig makes it easy to pick the vantage point that matches your concert plan.

Ghost’s live shows blend cinematic visuals with melodic metal, creating a unique atmosphere that has earned the band a devoted following worldwide. Expect favorites across the catalog alongside deep cuts and show-stopping moments built for an arena.

Shop for Ghost tickets at Centre Bell on Jan. 30, 2026

