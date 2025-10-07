Gipsy Kings & Nicolas Reyes tickets on sale in Dallas at Majestic Theatre

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes bring their internationally loved blend of flamenco, rumba and pop to the Majestic Theatre in Dallas on February 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The group’s rhythmic guitars, soaring vocals and celebratory spirit make for a concert experience that turns venues into dance floors.

Tickets for this Dallas performance are on sale now. Purchase at the Majestic Theatre box office or find seats at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Fans can expect signature hits alongside newer material, all delivered with the fiery precision that has made the ensemble a global favorite. The historic Majestic Theatre’s acoustics and classic atmosphere provide an ideal setting for a night of world-class musicianship.

Whether you’re a longtime devotee or new to their sound, this one-night stop is a can’t-miss opportunity to experience a living, evolving tradition live on stage.

