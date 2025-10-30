Girls Love Karaoke tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Brooklyn Bowl

Girls Love Karaoke brings its interactive, high-energy show to Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on December 20, 2025, at 8 p.m. The event transforms a classic concert night into a full singalong celebration, giving audiences a chance to take the mic and be part of the fun.

Tickets for the Dec. 20 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Brooklyn Bowl box office or online through ScoreBig, where tickets to major live events come with no hidden fees — ensuring a seamless way to join the excitement.

Girls Love Karaoke offers a night of laughter, music, and community spirit, featuring live backing musicians and a setlist packed with fan favorites. Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Bowl, known for its mix of music, food, and social energy, makes the perfect backdrop for this participatory event.

Whether you’re stepping up to sing or cheering from the crowd, this December night in Philly is all about connection and fun. Gather friends and get ready for a memorable evening that celebrates everyone’s inner performer.

Shop for Girls Love Karaoke tickets at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on December 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Girls Love Karaoke tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.