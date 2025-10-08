Golden State Warriors Open Practice tickets on sale in San Francisco at Chase Center

Golden State Warriors fans will have a unique opportunity to watch the team up close during the Golden State Warriors Open Practice at Chase Center in San Francisco on October 9, 2025. This event gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the NBA’s most dynamic teams as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Tickets for the Open Practice are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Chase Center box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major sporting events with no hidden service fees.

Expect high-energy drills, scrimmages, and special fan engagement moments with the Warriors roster. It’s a must-attend event for Bay Area basketball enthusiasts eager to see their favorite players take the court ahead of tip-off season.

