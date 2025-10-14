Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Cage the Elephant Headline 2026 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Festival

Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Cage the Elephant and Sublime are set to headline the 2026 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO festival.

The annual event, scheduled for January 17 at the Kia Forum, will also feature performances from Good Charlotte, Myles Smith, Gigi Perez, and Almost Monday.

“This year’s iHeartRadio ALTer EGO brings together a powerhouse lineup that reflects the full diversity of Alternative and Rock with absolute legends like Green Day and Twenty One Pilots mixed in with breakout artists like Myles Smith, Gigi Perez, and Almost Monday,” said Lisa Worden, program director for ALT 98.7 and senior vice president of rock and alternative for iHeartMedia.

Worden highlighted the recent success of several festival performers, noting, “Sublime has had the No. 1 song at Alternative radio for the past four weeks, eclipsing their previous No. 1 singles, Good Charlotte will play their first show in Los Angeles in over 10 years, and Cage the Elephant is fresh off a U.S. tour with Oasis. All of these artists are ready to bring it! We cannot wait.”

Hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally syndicated “The Woody Show,” the festival will be broadcast live on iHeartRadio alternative and rock stations nationwide, as well as on iHeartRadio.com.

Woody, who will host the festival, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, saying, “If it were a lesser lineup, you’d need a stronger host, but look at this list of performers—it’s incredible. I can’t wait to see all these bands and help guide a full house at the Forum through what’s going to be an insane experience!”

iHeartRadio is offering fans multiple opportunities to secure tickets. Capital One cardholders can access a pre-sale starting Tuesday, October 21, at 10 a.m. PT through October 23 at 10 a.m. PT, while supplies last. Additionally, ALT 98.7 will run a 24-hour VIP sale beginning October 23 at 10 a.m. PT through October 24 at 10 a.m. PT. A general public on-sale will follow on October 24 at 12 p.m. PT.

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit iHeartRadio’s official site.