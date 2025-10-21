Greg Freeman tickets on sale in New York at Bowery Ballroom

Greg Freeman brings his signature alternative sound to the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on January 29, 2026, at 8 p.m. The emerging singer-songwriter is known for introspective lyrics and moody melodies that have earned him a devoted following in the indie scene.

Tickets for the January 29 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Bowery Ballroom box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden fees.

Freeman’s live shows blend intimate acoustic moments with lush, textured arrangements, creating an emotional connection with audiences. His performances in smaller venues like the Bowery highlight the personal, honest tone of his work, drawing comparisons to acclaimed indie artists and storytellers.

Music lovers across New York’s vibrant downtown scene won’t want to miss this one-night engagement showcasing one of alternative music’s rising talents.

