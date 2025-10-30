Haffway tickets on sale in New York at Mercury Lounge

Haffway brings heartfelt country and folk sounds to Mercury Lounge in New York City on February 26, 2026, at 6 p.m. The intimate Lower East Side venue provides a cozy space for fans to connect with the artist’s storytelling and acoustic-driven melodies.

Tickets for the Feb. 26 performance are available now. Purchase at the Mercury Lounge box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top events with no hidden fees, making it easy for New Yorkers to plan their concert night.

Haffway’s music blends honest songwriting with a modern Americana edge, appealing to both traditional country fans and indie listeners. Expect an evening of emotional, narrative-driven songs and a performer who brings authenticity to every lyric.

Mercury Lounge’s reputation for hosting breakthrough artists ensures an up-close experience in one of the city’s most beloved small venues. Grab your friends and take in a night of roots-inspired music in a setting designed for discovery.

Shop for Haffway tickets at Mercury Lounge on February 26, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Haffway tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.