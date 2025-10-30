Halloween 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Twin Temple, and More Bring Tricks + Treats to the Stage

From pop powerhouses to metal mayhem and EDM extravaganzas, Halloween weekend 2025 is set to deliver live music thrills across North America. Fans from coast to coast will be dancing, screaming, and celebrating the spooky season with some of the biggest names in music — each bringing their own brand of chills and excitement to the stage.

Sabrina Carpenter @ Madison Square Garden — New York City, NY

Pop’s reigning “Espresso” queen is taking over the world’s most famous arena this Halloween. Sabrina Carpenter brings her chart-topping hits and sparkling stage presence to Madison Square Garden for what’s sure to be one of the most talked-about concerts of the season. Expect glitter, confetti, and a little witchy mischief as Carpenter turns the Big Apple into her own pop playground.

The Eagles @ Sphere — Las Vegas, NV

Classic rock legends The Eagles land in Las Vegas for a hauntingly beautiful performance inside the cutting-edge Sphere. With its immersive visuals and jaw-dropping acoustics, the venue is tailor-made for the band’s timeless harmonies on songs like “Hotel California” and “Witchy Woman.” It’s a night of pure magic and nostalgia under the neon glow of Sin City.

Insane Clown Posse @ Masonic Temple Theatre — Detroit, MI

It wouldn’t be Halloween without a little chaos, and Insane Clown Posse are delivering it in full technicolor. The horrorcore duo returns to their hometown for a wild night at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre, where Faygo will fly, face paint will drip, and juggalos will unite for the wickedest party in town.

Escape Halloween (Deadmau5, Alesso, and more) @ NOS Events Center — San Bernardino, CA

Southern California’s premier Halloween dance festival, Escape Halloween, transforms the NOS Events Center into a neon nightmare. This year’s lineup features EDM heavyweights Deadmau5 and Alesso, spinning spine-tingling sets alongside a roster of electronic greats. Expect elaborate stages, haunting visuals, and a crowd dressed to thrill under the desert moonlight.

Blue October @ The Rave — Milwaukee, WI

Alternative rock favorites Blue October bring their emotional intensity and powerful sound to Milwaukee’s The Rave for Halloween night. Known for hits like “Hate Me” and “Into the Ocean,” the band’s moody melodies make the perfect soundtrack for the season. Fans can expect a night of cathartic singalongs and atmospheric rock energy.

All Time Low @ The Sylvee — Madison, WI

Pop-punk mainstays All Time Low are set to take Madison by storm with an energetic Halloween show at The Sylvee. Known for their infectious hooks and party-starting live sets, the band will blend nostalgia with new material for a night full of anthems, costumes, and good vibes.

Circoloco Halloween @ Brooklyn Storehouse – Brooklyn Navy Yard — Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn turns into a dancefloor from dusk till dawn as Circoloco brings its world-famous party vibes to the Brooklyn Storehouse. Known for its Ibiza roots, the underground electronic collective’s Halloween edition promises dark beats, hypnotic lighting, and the city’s most stylish crowd. Costumes optional — but attitude required.

GWAR @ MacEwan Hall — Calgary, AB

No one does Halloween like GWAR. The intergalactic shock-rock icons crash into Calgary’s MacEwan Hall with a blood-soaked, theatrical assault that’s equal parts metal concert and monster movie. Fans should prepare for outlandish costumes, gallons of fake gore, and the kind of glorious chaos only GWAR can deliver.

Boo! Seattle @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field Event Center — Seattle, WA

Seattle’s Boo! festival brings the Pacific Northwest’s biggest Halloween rave to life. With cutting-edge production, dazzling visuals, and a lineup of electronic stars, this annual event is a must for EDM lovers. Expect bass drops, lasers, and plenty of costumed creatures tearing up the dance floor.

Hippie Sabotage @ The Norva — Norfolk, VA

Electronic duo Hippie Sabotage bring their chill, cinematic sound to The Norva for a Halloween night full of atmospheric beats and trippy visuals. Known for their genre-blending style and dynamic live shows, they’ll turn the Virginia venue into a kaleidoscopic escape from reality.

Twin Temple @ The Wiltern — Los Angeles, CA

Finishing the weekend on a devilishly stylish note, Twin Temple return to Los Angeles for a Halloween performance at The Wiltern. Blending doo-wop, rock, and satanic soul, the duo delivers one of the most unique live shows around. Their vintage aesthetic and spooky flair make this the perfect closing act for the season of the witch.

A Nation of Night Owls

Whether you’re dancing in Brooklyn, rocking out in Milwaukee, or raving under the desert sky, Halloween weekend 2025 has something for every kind of live music fan. From pop to punk, EDM to classic rock, artists are turning the holiday into one long night of musical magic. However you celebrate, one thing’s certain — this year’s Halloween soundtrack will be unforgettable.