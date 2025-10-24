Hannah Laing tickets on sale in Washington at Soundcheck

Hannah Laing brings her high-energy DJ set to Soundcheck in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 27, 2025, at 10 p.m. The Scottish producer’s blend of peak-time techno and euphoric hooks makes this a post-holiday dance-floor destination.

Tickets for Dec. 27 are available now.

Laing’s breakout tracks and festival-tested remixes have fueled a rapid rise across Europe and North America. Expect big builds, hands-in-the-air drops, and a club-ready set that keeps the energy up from the first track to the last.

Located near downtown, Soundcheck’s tuned sound system and intimate layout create a close-up experience with the DJ booth in view from nearly every spot. Grab your crew and lock in plans for a year-end night out in the District.

Hannah Laing tickets at Soundcheck on December 27, 2025

