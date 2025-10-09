Hasan Hates Ronny tickets on sale in Toronto at Massey Hall

Ronny Chieng teams with Hasan Minhaj for “Hasan Hates Ronny” at Massey Hall in Toronto on Oct. 26, 2025. The two globally known comedians bring sharp storytelling and fast-paced crowd work to one of Canada’s most storied rooms.

Tickets for the Oct. 26 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Massey Hall box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Chieng, an international touring headliner and “Daily Show” correspondent, pairs his dry wit with Minhaj’s high-energy style for a double bill packed with perspective and punchlines. Massey Hall’s recent restoration preserved its iconic character while enhancing sound and comfort, giving fans a premium stand-up experience in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Expect thoughtful takes, quick turns, and the kind of live chemistry that makes co-headlining sets feel unpredictable. This one-night engagement is poised to draw a wide mix of comedy fans—secure seats before the best sections are gone.

