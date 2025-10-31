Hatsune Miku in Boston — Wang Theater tickets on sale now

Hatsune Miku brings her cutting-edge digital performance to the Wang Theater at the Boch Center in Boston on May 10, 2026. The beloved virtual pop icon draws an enthusiastic global community for high-production visuals, synchronized band, and a set that spans fan favorites and new material.

Tickets are on sale now. Given Miku's passionate fanbase and limited New England appearances, advance buyers will have the best choice of locations in the historic theater.

The Wang Theater’s grand architecture and modern production capabilities make it an ideal showcase for Miku’s holographic staging and immersive light design. Expect a fast-moving set, elaborate visuals, and plenty of crowd interaction—plus the chance to join a community that turns every tour stop into a colorful celebration.

Make a night of it in the Theater District with pre-show dining and easy transit access. Whether you’re a longtime Vocaloid follower or curious first-timer, this Boston date promises a singular live experience.

Hatsune Miku at Wang Theater on May 10, 2026

