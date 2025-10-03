Hell’s Kitchen musical tickets on sale in Chicago at Nederlander Theatre

Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical via the production's official website

Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical will light up Chicago this fall with two performances at the Nederlander Theatre at Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Shows are scheduled for November 28 and November 29, 2025, giving fans two chances to experience this Broadway favorite.

Tickets are on sale now via the Nederlander Theatre box office or ScoreBig, where tickets to live events are offered with no hidden fees.

Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical blends powerful storytelling and vibrant music to create an unforgettable theater experience. Its Chicago run is expected to draw strong demand, as fans of Broadway productions and newcomers alike flock to see the acclaimed show.

Upcoming Chicago Performances

