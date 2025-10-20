Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical tickets on sale in Chicago at Nederlander Theatre

Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical heats up Chicago with two performances at the Nederlander Theatre at Ford Center for the Performing Arts on November 12 and 18, 2025. Inspired by Alicia Keys’ life and music, this vibrant production blends soul, R&B, and contemporary storytelling into an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Set in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, the musical follows a young woman discovering her voice through music and love. Featuring Keys’ chart-topping hits and original compositions, the show has drawn rave reviews for its emotional resonance and powerhouse performances.

Tickets for both Chicago performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Nederlander Theatre box office or ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees. “Hell’s Kitchen” has quickly become one of Broadway’s most talked-about new musicals, and this limited Chicago engagement offers Midwest audiences a rare opportunity to see it live.

Find tickets for Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical at Nederlander Theatre

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.