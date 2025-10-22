Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical tickets on sale in Las Vegas at The Smith Center

Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical heats up Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 23–27, 2026. Inspired by Alicia Keys’ life and music, this electrifying production blends soulful performances, emotional storytelling, and Keys’ chart-topping hits in a stirring coming-of-age narrative set in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

Tickets for all Las Vegas performances are on sale now. Purchase through The Smith Center box office or at ScoreBig, where fans enjoy no hidden fees and trusted access to major events.

Fresh off its acclaimed Broadway run, “Hell’s Kitchen” has been praised for its powerful vocals and contemporary score. The show captures the heart and rhythm of New York City while celebrating resilience, identity, and the power of music. Las Vegas audiences can look forward to an immersive theater experience that bridges R&B, soul, and Broadway artistry.

Upcoming Performances in Las Vegas:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.