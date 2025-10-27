Hell’s Kitchen tickets on sale in Fort Lauderdale at Au-Rene Theater

Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical via the production's official website

Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical brings its Broadway energy to the Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with performances running March 10–22, 2026. This vibrant new musical, inspired by Alicia Keys’ life and music, has captivated audiences with its empowering story and infectious rhythm.

Featuring Alicia Keys’ greatest hits including “Fallin’,” “No One,” and “Girl on Fire,” Hell’s Kitchen tells the story of a young woman finding her voice and her place in New York City. The show’s electric choreography and live band make it a standout in the modern musical landscape.

Fort Lauderdale audiences can expect a night of soul, emotion, and powerful performances that bring the energy of Broadway to South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale Performance Dates:

