Highly Suspect tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Fillmore

Highly Suspect take the stage at The Fillmore Philadelphia on December 4, 2025. The Grammy-nominated rock band brings its gritty sound and electric stage presence to one of the city’s favorite venues.

Tickets for the December 4 concert are on sale now. Get them through The Fillmore box office or at ScoreBig for no-fee ticket purchases.

With hits like “My Name Is Human” and “Lydia,” Highly Suspect have carved a reputation as one of modern rock’s most exciting acts. Their Philadelphia performance is set to deliver an intense night of raw energy and powerful vocals.

Shop for Highly Suspect tickets at The Fillmore Philadelphia on December 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers – get 5% off on Highly Suspect tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.